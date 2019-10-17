Home » Congress News » Veteran Democrat Maloney to…

Veteran Democrat Maloney to take over Cummings panel for now

The Associated Press

October 17, 2019, 10:14 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran House Democrat from New York City will for now take over the House committee that the late Rep. Elijah Cummings chaired.

Carolyn Maloney will serve as acting chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee until Democrats choose a permanent chair at an undetermined future date.

That’s according to a senior Democratic leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

Maloney has served in Congress since 1993.

Cummings was a Maryland Democrat whose committee has had a leading role in the House’s impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Cummings died Thursday of complications from long-running health problems. He was 68.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Gallery

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland dies at 68, remembered as a voice for social justice

Photos of Cummings through the years.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Congress News Government News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News National News US Politics News
Carolyn Maloney elijah cummings House Oversight and Reform Committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up