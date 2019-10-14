Home » Maryland News » 1 dead, 2 injured…

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on BW Parkway

Teddy Gelman

October 14, 2019, 5:55 AM

One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a serious accident along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Monday morning near Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

U.S. Park Police said a car was stopped in the left lane going north on the parkway, just south of Route 32, when it was rear-ended by another car at around 3 a.m. Monday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two more were taken to the hospital.

Traffic was stopped in both directions earlier in the morning, but all lanes have since opened.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

