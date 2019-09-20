Ready to travel back in time? It’s Maryland Lighthouse Challenge weekend

Participants are invited to visit 10 lighthouses scattered around the state, as well as the Lightship Chesapeake, which is moored in Baltimore.

If you enjoy beautiful views, exploring the past and are up for a road trip, consider joining this weekend’s 12th Maryland Lighthouse Challenge.

Participants are invited to visit 10 lighthouses scattered around the state, as well as the Lightship Chesapeake, which is moored in Baltimore.

“It is quite a challenge. It’s doable in two days,” said Cathy Lewis, one of the volunteers helping with the event put on by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society.

The group has put together driving directions that will take you to every lighthouse in the challenge, as well as two bonus ones, if you choose.

The cool thing is, you can visit as few or as many as you like, although fees and schedules vary, and you’ll take home a free souvenir from each.

“The ones that you do visit, you’ll get a little token that you were there. If you do make all of them, then there’s a bonus,” Lewis said.

The northernmost lighthouse on the list is in Havre de Grace, and several are in Southern Maryland.

Some are conical towers, others are shaped like hexagons, and one is a wooden bell tower.

Lewis said, to her, lighthouses have special appeal.

“I think they’re charming … it’s visiting the past, you know?”

