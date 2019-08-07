Navy adopts new clear bag policy for sporting events

Don't get caught off guard if you head to any Navy sporting events. Navy Athletics has adopted a new clear bag policy that limits the size and style of bags that can be carried in the stadium. Here's what you need to know.

Don’t get caught off guard if you head to any Navy sporting events in Annapolis, Maryland. Navy Athletics has adopted a new clear bag policy that limits the size and style of bags that can be carried in the stadium.

What is permitted? Fans may bring clear bags no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches or small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Blankets, seat cushions, diaper bags, umbrella strollers and video cameras are also permitted. All items will be inspected.

If you show up with a bag that’s not allowed, you will be turned away.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a designated stadium gate.

Effective immediately, the policy will prohibit the following items:

Backpacks

Computer bags

Purses

Fanny packs

Brief Cases

Binocular cases (binoculars allowed but cases are not)

Camera cases

Tote Bags

Firearms

Bottles (glass or plastic)

Cans

Thermoses

Coolers

Alcoholic beverages

Outside food or drink

Large bags

Folding chairs

Umbrellas

Professional cameras and tripods

Noise makers

Hanging banners, signs, sticks

Chains

Illegal substances

Laser pointers

Clothing containing language

Large strollers

Fireworks

Aerosol cans

Pets

Pepper spray

Any other items deemed by management to be dangerous or inappropriate

Navy Athletics hopes the new policy will enhance public safety and make access to the stadium more efficient.

“The public deserves to be in a safe, secure environment. This is about both safety and improving the overall fan experience,” Navy said on its website.

Want an approved clear bag that also reps your team? The first 20,000 fans at the home opener on Aug. 31 will receive an official Navy branded clear bag.

