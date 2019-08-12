Home » Maryland News » Md. man dies in…

Md. man dies in crash near I-70

Abigail Constantino

August 12, 2019, 11:30 PM

A Charles County, Maryland, man died in a crash near Interstate 70 westbound close to the Howard and Carroll county line.

It happened Monday shortly before 9 a.m. in Mount Airy. Maryland State Police said that Delonte DeAngelo Bowman, 37, of White Plains, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck that struck the rear of an SUV.

Bowman ran off the road through a barrier fence and trees, stopping on Old Frederick Road. He died at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call Maryland State Police at 410-799-2101.

 

