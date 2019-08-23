Calling all shutterbugs: Maryland wants your natural resource pics

August 23, 2019

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Abigail Constantino

August 23, 2019, 10:56 PM

Perhaps you’ve taken a picture of a creek by your house that looks charming amid an autumn backdrop, or captured a Baltimore oriole perched on a tree in your backyard. If so, then Maryland wants your photos for a calendar.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries until Aug. 30 for its 16th annual photo contest. Winning photos will be included in DNR’s 2020 wall calendar and published in its winter 2020 magazine.

The department is looking for photos of birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wonder, and wildlife that were taken in Maryland.

A group of wild ponies, horses on Assateague Island in Maryland, USA. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There will be a total of 12 winners. The grand prize winner will receive $500, as well as a state park passport, a subscription to the Maryland Natural Resource magazine, copies of the 2020 calendar and the image on the cover.

The entry fee of $10 lets you submit up to three photos. Any additional submissions cost $3 each. Entrants can submit an unlimited number of pictures.

For complete entry rules, go to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ website.

To see past winning photos, go to Maryland DNR’s Flickr page.

 

