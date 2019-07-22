Cost of staying in Ocean City may increase as Worcester Co. considers room tax hike

Staying in Maryland's Ocean City could get more expensive at the start of 2020. The room tax you pay may go up to 5% from 4.5%.

Worcester County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposal Aug. 20.

You pay county room taxes for any hotel, motel or condo you rent in Worcester County. Plus, you pay state sales taxes of 6%.

The cost for a $200 a night room at a hotel would go up from $221 to $222, if the combined taxes increase from the current 10.5% to 11%. Someone paying $1,000 for a rental would pay $110 in taxes, instead of the current $105.

The extra money generated would help cover the cost of special events in the Maryland resort.

