Prince George’s, Howard Co. firefighters among 5 added to the Maryland Fire-Rescue Memorial

Each June, on the first Sunday of the month, fire and EMS departments from across Maryland gather to pay tribute to the fallen.
The names of firefighters from Prince George’s County and Howard County are among the latest five added to the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial in Annapolis.
Jesse McCullough was the most recent death among them. Though he battled flames during his life, it was a 21-month battle with an aggressive form of colon cancer that ended it on Oct. 9, 2018. He was assigned to the Landover Hills station.
During an interview at a fundraiser last year, McCullough told WTOP the biggest thing that helped him after his diagnosis was the fact that he got to tell his wife and daughters he loved them every day.
Also remembered Sunday, Patricia Osborn of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department in Calvert County.
“While providing patient care en route to the hospital, Pat experienced her own medical emergency, and she was found unresponsive and died on May 26, 2018,” said Anne Arundel County Fire Department Chief Trisha L. Wolford during the memorial address.