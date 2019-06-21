202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland regents OK scope…

Maryland regents OK scope of adenovirus review at university

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 3:03 pm 06/21/2019 03:03pm
Share
Olivia Paregol, 18, died during an outbreak of adenovirus at the University of Maryland. (Courtesy Ian Paregol)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University System of Maryland Board of Regents has approved the scope of an independent review into a university’s response to adenovirus on campus last year.

The board’s action on Friday comes after Gov. Larry Hogan requested the review for how the University of Maryland, College Park, responded to the virus.

The review will be done by experts in specialties in areas of infectious diseases, public health and communication and facilities management.

It will focus on the university’s actions and communications regarding the outbreak. It also will focus on the university’s response to mold in campus residence halls.

The first case was reported Nov. 1. An 18-year-old died of complications from the respiratory infection in November.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Jackie Onassis’ 340-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard hits market for $65M

It’s a castle fit for Camelot. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s 340-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate, known as Red Gate Farm, is on the market for $65 million. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!