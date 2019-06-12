Kitchen worker charged with bringing drugs into southern Md. jail

The 44-year-old woman is charged with six counts of possessing contraband.

A 44-year-old kitchen worker at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center has been busted for bringing “numerous prescription pills” and cigarettes into the detention center for the inmates.

Tammy Lee Hill of Mechanicsville is a contract worker for Aramark, a food services company. She allegedly brought the drugs, smokes and Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, into the facility.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division started its investigation in May and charged her with six counts of possessing contraband Tuesday.

