43K Maryland drivers could have licenses recalled soon

Maryland drivers who haven't reached out to the Motor Vehicle Administration with the proper documents required by the federal government for a Real ID have until July 3 to do so before their licenses are recalled.

Tens of thousands of Maryland drivers are on the verge of having their driver’s licenses recalled and potentially confiscated by the police if they don’t provide the state with required documentation that makes their licenses Real ID compliant.

In all, 80,000 people were warned about looming deadlines this month, but fewer than half have actually followed through with the state. Roughly 43,000 still need to provide Maryland with needed information.

Now, those who haven’t reached out to the Motor Vehicle Administration with the proper documents required by the federal government have until July 3 to do so before their licenses are recalled.

If you are pulled over by the police with a recalled license, it will be confiscated immediately.

The federal Real ID program is a consequence of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and is in place to prevent identity theft and ensures proper identification. Those without the Real ID license will be prohibited from boarding airplanes or entering federal buildings.

October 2020 is the federal deadline for a Real ID. Maryland has been working with residents to set up appointments to update licenses in the months leading up to that deadline.

You can look up online what documents the Motor Vehicle Administration needs.

