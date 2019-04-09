Late Md. House Speaker Michael Busch to lie in state

The late speaker's body will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House from Monday and Tuesday. See when members of the public are welcome for visitation.

Funeral services for the Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch will be held next week, his family announced Tuesday.

Busch, the longest-serving Maryland House speaker in the state’s history, died on Sunday. He was 72.

The body of the speaker will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House from April 15 to 16. A Maryland State Police procession will escort the speaker from John F. Taylor Funeral Home to the Maryland State House, and will go past members of the Maryland General Assembly into the State House.

Members of the public are welcome for visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

After public visitation on Tuesday, the Maryland State Police will escort the speaker to St. John Neuman Church, located at 620 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, for a funeral service.

The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by Deacon Leroy Moore.

Following the service, a reception honoring Busch be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The reception will be at the Atkinson Tower at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, located at 550 Taylor Ave. in Annapolis.

Shuttles will be available from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium’s gold parking lot.

In lieu of flowers, Busch’s family asks that contributions be made to Annapolis High School, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and St. Mary’s High School. The Michael E. Busch Memorial Fund will be used to establish scholarships in the speaker’s name.

Condolences can be recorded online at the funeral home’s website.

