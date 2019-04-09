202
Home » Maryland News » Late Md. House Speaker…

Late Md. House Speaker Michael Busch to lie in state

By Hallie Mellendorf April 9, 2019 3:36 pm 04/09/2019 03:36pm
Share
The body of Busch will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House from April 15 to 16.  (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

Funeral services for the Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch will be held next week, his family announced Tuesday.

Busch, the longest-serving Maryland House speaker in the state’s history, died on Sunday. He was 72.

The body of the speaker will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House from April 15 to 16. A Maryland State Police procession will escort the speaker from John F. Taylor Funeral Home to the Maryland State House, and will go past members of the Maryland General Assembly into the State House.

Members of the public are welcome for visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Related Stories

After public visitation on Tuesday, the Maryland State Police will escort the speaker to St. John Neuman Church, located at 620 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, for a funeral service.

The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by Deacon Leroy Moore.

Following the service, a reception honoring Busch be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The reception will be at the Atkinson Tower at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, located at 550 Taylor Ave. in Annapolis.

Shuttles will be available from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium’s gold parking lot.

In lieu of flowers, Busch’s family asks that contributions be made to Annapolis High School, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and St. Mary’s High School. The Michael E. Busch Memorial Fund will be used to establish scholarships in the speaker’s name.

Condolences can be recorded online at the funeral home’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
funeral Latest News lie in state Local News Maryland House Speaker Maryland News Michael Busch
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fan reaction from Charlottesville

For the first time in school history — and after years of NCAA Tournament heartbreak — the University of Virginia and the city of Charlottesville are celebrating a national basketball championship. Check out photos and video.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!