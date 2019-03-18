Off-duty Maryland state trooper charged in road-rage incident

An off-duty Maryland state trooper has been charged after pulling a gun during a road-rage incident on Baltimore's beltway, officials said.

Baltimore County police said in a statement Monday that they were called to Interstate 695 near the Liberty Road exit for an assault. Police said that after a man changed lanes Sunday evening, another man in a Volkswagen Jetta pointed a handgun at him and his passenger.

Trooper Zachary Tyler Bowen, 28, of Reisterstown, was later identified as the suspect and charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault as well as a firearms offense.

Maryland State Police said Bowen has been suspended without pay. Bowen has been on the force since 2012, state police said.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Bowen who could comment on the charges.

