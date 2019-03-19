202
Bill to increase renewable energy use in Maryland advances

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 12:20 pm 03/19/2019 12:20pm
A measure to increase Maryland's use of renewable energy has moved forward in the state Senate. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to increase Maryland’s use of renewable energy has moved forward in the state Senate.

The Senate amended the bill on the floor Tuesday to eliminate trash incineration as eligible for subsidies under the measure aimed at boosting the growth of renewable energy such as wind and solar.

Supporters of ending subsidies for trash incineration in the “top tier” of renewable energy sources say it’s wrong to classify trash burning in the same way as wind and solar.

Opponents to the amendment say while waste-to-energy incineration does emit carbon dioxide, it’s not as bad a contributor to climate change as landfills.

Senators gave the bill preliminary approval.

The bill would increase the state’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard from 25 percent by 2020 to 50 percent by 2030.

maryland general assembly Maryland News Maryland politics solar energy
