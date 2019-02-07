Maryland State Police warn of phone scams using cloned numbers

Maryland State Police are warning the public about various phone scams that use scare tactics, including one which cloned the number of a state police barrack.

WASHINGTON — Various Maryland State Police barracks have been inundated with reports of phone scams, including one on Thursday where the scammer cloned the number of one of their barracks.

The victim of that call told police she received a call from the number for the Leonardtown Barrack. The caller ID showed “Maryland State Government.”

When she answered, she was told that she was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and that she needed to provide her Social Security number and other personal information, according to police.

The scams use scare tactics and usually call from local numbers.

And though the cover story varies, scammers will often claim they are with a government agency and threaten arrest if victims do not provide personal information or money, police said.

One victim was threatened by a scammer claiming to represent the IRS.

State police in Cumberland have received multiple calls about scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and threatening to send police to the victims’ addresses if they don’t provide personal information.

Some scammers tell victims their computers have been infected with a virus and the victims must purchase up to $2,000 in gift cards to fix the issue, according to state police in Salisbury.

All of these scammers use scare tactics and sophisticated technology to try and trick victims into complying. Police say they would never ask for such information over the phone and neither would any government agency.

Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to these scams and police ask the public to make sure elderly family members are aware of the scams.

Anyone who receives one of these phone calls should hang up and contact their local state police barrack.

