202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland Gov. Hogan announces…

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces initiatives to support charter schools

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 7:30 pm 01/23/2019 07:30pm
5 Shares
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan made his announcement in charter school funding here, at the College Park Academy in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. College Park Academy is a 6th-12th grade public charter school. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced initiatives to support charter schools, including a new funding proposal.

Hogan announced the Public Charter School Facility Fund Act of 2019 on Wednesday. It would provide $1,600 in per-pupil funding for each public charter school student.

Maryland has about 23,000 charter school students, so that would add up to about $36.8 million, if passed in its entirety.

It would be distributed through the Maryland State Department of Education.

The Republican governor’s budget proposal includes $2.6 million specifically for construction projects at charter schools. It also includes $1.2 million from the Healthy School Facility Fund to fix heating and air conditioning issues and other maintenance improvements.

A charter school is one that receives government funding but operates independently of the established state school system.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
charter school Education News Governor Larry Hogan Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500