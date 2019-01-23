202
Maryland aims to end loophole in ignition interlock law

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 5:03 am 01/23/2019 05:03am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure in Maryland aims to close a loophole in a law requiring drunk drivers to put ignition interlocks in their vehicles after a first offense of driving under the influence.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving and lawmakers are holding a news conference Wednesday to talk about it. They want to close a loophole in the 2016 law that enables offenders who are granted probation before judgment to avoid installing ignition interlocks.

The law is known as “Noah’s Law.” It’s named after Officer Noah Leotta, who was killed while working on a driving-under-the-influence assignment by a drunk driver.

It covers drivers with blood alcohol contents of 0.08 or greater. The devices require drivers to blow into them to start their cars to determine whether they’ve had too much to drink.

Topics:
drunken driving ignition interlock Local News maryland general assembly Maryland News noah leotta Noah's Law
