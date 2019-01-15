202.5
Maryland offers help for federal workers affected by the shutdown

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 11:14 am 01/15/2019 11:14am
People protest the partial government shutdown in downtown Denver on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s tax collector is announcing help for federal workers affected by the partial federal government shutdown.

Comptroller Peter Franchot said Tuesday that federal contractors, furloughed employees and people working without pay who are now on payment plans with the state may be granted reduced or even suspended payments during the shutdown.

The aid will help federal workers with personal income liabilities and other outstanding tax obligations.

Affected federal workers, including federal contractors and federal employees working without pay, who may have outstanding Maryland tax obligations, are encouraged to contact the Comptroller of Maryland’s Ombudsman’s Office via email at ombudsman@comp.state.md.us or call 410-260-4020.

The comptroller’s office says each request will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The partial government shutdown entered its 25th day on Tuesday, with no resolution in sight.

