Md. Bell Tolling ceremony honors WWI soldiers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Marking the 100th year since the war ended, 62,000 Maryland soldiers who served in World War I were honored Sunday at the Annapolis Statehouse during a Bell Tolling ceremony.

The Bell Tolling Ceremony honored the 62,000 Maryland soldiers who served in World War I. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

“The Armistice was signed at 11 o’clock, 11 November, 1918,” said David Craig, executive director of the Maryland World War Centennial Commission.

In cities across the nation, the bells were tolled 21 times with 5 second intervals to represent the 21 gun-salute, the nation’s highest honor. A total of 1,752 soldiers from Maryland died in World War I. Another 5,000 were women and 11,000 were African Americans.

Governor Larry Hogan joined other leaders across the nation by signing a proclamation calling on bells to be tolled to commemorate Veterans and their sacrifice, a moment that signified the heroic Americans who answered the call to service.

Bell Tolling Ceremony in Annapolis marks the 100th year on Nov.11th since WWI ended at exactly 11a @WTOP pic.twitter.com/mv2rIElC2N — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) November 11, 2018

With an audience of all ages, Craig says it’s important to remind generations of the history World War I represents and it’s impact.

Turning to a quote from president Harry Truman, he said “The history you study is the history you don’t have to relive.”

