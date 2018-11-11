202.5
Home » Maryland News » Md. Bell Tolling ceremony…

Md. Bell Tolling ceremony honors WWI soldiers

By Melissa Howell November 11, 2018 2:20 pm 11/11/2018 02:20pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Marking the 100th year since the war ended, 62,000 Maryland soldiers who served in World War I were honored Sunday at the Annapolis Statehouse during a Bell Tolling ceremony.

“The Armistice was signed at 11 o’clock, 11 November, 1918,” said David Craig, executive director of the Maryland World War Centennial Commission.

In cities across the nation, the bells were tolled 21 times with 5 second intervals to represent the 21 gun-salute, the nation’s highest honor. A total of 1,752 soldiers from Maryland died in World War I. Another 5,000 were women and 11,000 were African Americans.

Governor Larry Hogan joined other leaders across the nation by signing a proclamation calling on bells to be tolled to commemorate Veterans and their sacrifice, a moment that signified the heroic Americans who answered the call to service.

With an audience of all ages, Craig says it’s important to remind generations of the history World War I represents and it’s impact.

Turning to a quote from president Harry Truman, he said “The history you study is the history you don’t have to relive.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bell tolling ceremony Gov. Larry Hogan Local News Maryland News National News world war i
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Redskins beat Bucs 16-3
Election Day
November Entertainment Guide
Today in History: Nov. 12
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 11-17
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide