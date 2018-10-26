Woman in crash on I-70 killed when another driver hit her

A woman who crashed her vehicle on Interstate 70 was killed when she was struck by another vehicle Friday night.

WASHINGTON — A woman who crashed her vehicle on Interstate 70 was killed when she was struck by another vehicle Friday night.

It happened before 6:45 p.m. Friday on the boundary of Howard and Carroll counties in Mount Airy, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said the woman was traveling east on I-70 when she crashed her white Volvo into the guard wires in the median. She got out on the passenger side of her vehicle and tried to cross the road.

Another vehicle then struck her, and Howard County first responders declared her dead at the scene, state police said. The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.