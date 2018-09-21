202
WATCH: Police brief media on Rite Aid facility shooting

By Alejandro Alvarez September 21, 2018 10:37 am 09/21/2018 10:37am
WASHINGTON — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is briefing media on a Rite Aid distribution facility shooting which claimed three lives and left three other people injured on Friday.

The shooting ended with the perpetrator, identified as 26-year-old Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County, taking her own life.

Law enforcement had not yet established a motive for Moseley, who Sheriff Jeff Gahler described as a “temporary employee who reported for her workday as usual” before the shooting began at around 9 a.m. at the Liberty Support Facility on Perryman Road.

Topics:
harford county Latest News livestream Local News Maryland News mass shooting rite aid
500