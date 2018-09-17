Md. teen dies in custody after attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old boy

A Maryland teen who fled police after allegedly attempting to abduct a 12-year-old boy died in police custody Saturday night, authorities said.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland teen who fled police after allegedly attempting to abduct a 12-year-old boy died in police custody Saturday night, authorities said.

Maryland State Police said in a news release 19-year-old Antone Black, of Greensboro, Maryland, was stunned with an officer’s Taser once and struggled with officers and before showing signs of medical distress. Black was later pronounced dead at Easton Memorial Hospital on the Eastern Shore.

The cause and manner of death are still pending, police said. Before being taken to the hospital, officers administered the opioid-overdose-reversal drug, Narcan.

Before his arrest, state police said Black was seen dragging a 12-year-old boy down a Greensboro, Caroline County, street Saturday evening.

When a Greensboro police officer and another off-duty officer responded to a 911 call, Black was seen forcibly restraining the boy, and then began acting erratically.

Black first claimed the boy was his brother, then told an officer he loved him and fled the scene.

Officers chased Black to his home in a nearby trailer park where he was stunned with the Taser and struggled with three police officers and a civilian who tried to help restrain him.

During the struggle, police said he bit two of the officers and also struck one of the officers in the face. Police said officers were eventually able to get Black into handcuffs and ankle restraints without striking him or using their batons or pepper spray.

A few moments later, while officers were monitoring his breathing, they recognized signs of medical distress and called an ambulance, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore conducted an autopsy and did not note any significant injuries, police said. Determining the cause of death requires further toxicology and additional organ testing, police said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the death, reviewing body camera footage and interviewing witnesses. After state police complete their investigation, the case will be turned over to the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 12-year-old was reunited with his parents in Greensboro after the incident.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.