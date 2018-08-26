Tiny jellyfish proving a stinging pest at Ocean City Beach

Visitors to Maryland's Eastern Shore are taking home a nasty, stinging reminder from their day at the beach.

OCEAN CITY BEACH, Md. (AP) — Visitors to Maryland’s Eastern Shore are taking home a nasty, stinging reminder from their day at the beach.

News outlets are reporting that a type of jellyfish larvae nicknamed sea lice are hanging out in the surf around Ocean City’s beach.

The stinging sea creatures can cause some people to feel a prickling sensation while they’re in the water. The result can leave a rash with red, itchy or burning bumps within a few hours after exposure. Sea lice can get into bathing suits while swimming.

Officials recommend rinsing with fresh water soon after leaving the ocean.

Sea lice have been a problem in Florida this summer, with other reports from North Carolina and Alabama.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol responded to multiple complaints Aug. 23 of sea lice:

We have been getting a lot of calls about sea lice today. The Eastern Seaboard is experiencing this nature phenomenon. … Posted by Ocean City Beach Patrol on Thursday, August 23, 2018

