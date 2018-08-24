202
Home » Maryland News » Plan to protect Ocean…

Plan to protect Ocean City boardwalk moves forward

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP August 24, 2018 7:30 am 08/24/2018 07:30am
2 Shares
Bikers move over the boardwalk Wednesday, May 23, 2012, in Ocean City, Md. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

WASHINGTON — If you visited Ocean City this summer, you may have noticed temporary security barriers placed along the boardwalk that are meant to keep vehicles off.

The Worcester County town is working to improve safety for pedestrians on the boardwalk, following numerous instances worldwide of cars and trucks being used as weapons.

A plan to replace temporary barricades with permanent ones is moving forward, but some changes have been made to save the town money.

Town leaders got a surprise last month when they learned the estimated cost of the project was much higher than expected at more than $4 million.

Related Stories

But Ocean City Today reports that the city engineer found ways to trim the cost by more than $1 million.

For example, gates that will allow emergency vehicles to get access to the boardwalk will now be manually operated rather than automatic, and there will be fewer of them.

Also, the planned design of the security barriers at the Inlet Parking Lot has been altered.

Town council has approved the new trimmed-down plan, and Ocean City expects to have the new security systems in place in time for the start of next year’s peak season.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

2018 Ocean City beach guide

Whether it’s your very first time visiting — or just your first time out this year — here’s a quick guide, filled with tips from locals, to help you navigate one of the mid-Atlantic’s most vibrant beach towns.
Topics:
eastern shore Local News Maryland News michelle basch ocean city ocean city boardwalk Summer Beach Guide
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500