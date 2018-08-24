202
Home » Maryland News » Jurors unlikely to see…

Jurors unlikely to see burial site of slain pregnant Md. teacher

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP August 24, 2018 1:21 pm 08/24/2018 01:21pm
4 Shares
Montgomery County prosecutor John McCarthy acknowledges it is very unlikely a judge will grant his request to bring jurors to the site where Laura Wallen's body was recovered. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Jurors in the upcoming trial of the man charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend will likely not be transported to the remote site where Montgomery County prosecutors say Laura Wallen was buried.

Tyler Tessier is charged with killing Wallen, a Howard County teacher who disappeared Sept. 4, 2017. Her body was found more than a week later in a shallow grave in a Damascus field, near where Tessier was staying.

Prosecutor John McCarthy told Circuit Court Judge Michael Mason this was the first time he had asked for a site visit in his 38-year career.

Holding a cardboard blowup of a Google Earth image of the burial site, McCarthy said it did not do justice to the remoteness of the location, which is only accessible by 4-wheel-drive vehicles.

In the motions hearing, prosecutors showed the judge a photo Wallen had snapped on her phone, the day before she was murdered. In charging documents, prosecutors allege Tessier took Wallen to the spot with a ruse that they would someday build a home on the spot.

McCarthy said the photo was taken in the exact location where Wallen’s body was eventually found.

“If you stood in Laura’s grave, you’re standing exactly where this picture was taken,” McCarthy said.

Jury visits, although allowable, are very rare.

Judge Mason called the idea of loading jurors, Tessier and members of the public into SUVs and transporting them to the site “a logistical nightmare.”

“Nobody can communicate to the jury. Everyone would just stand around, look, not say anything. And what if a juror asked a question,” Mason mused.

Mason all but closed the door on the possibility of a visit.

“It’s very unlikely, but I’ll reserve my final ruling until I see some of the state’s presentation,” at trial, Mason said. “Make no reference to a visit in opening statements,” he warned.

As first reported Thursday by WTOP, prosecutors said they believed a .22-caliber rifle, located on a shelf in a wild game processing facility, KS Kuts, owned by a friend of Tessier’s, was the murder weapon.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors elaborated, saying a total of four .22-caliber rifles were located on the premises — three in a safe, and one in the area where animals were killed.

McCarthy told the judge prosecutors were not able to forensically prove which weapon fired the bullet recovered from Wallen’s head.

“The bullet was misformed, but it was consistent with a .22,” McCarthy told the judge.

In response to a defense motion to exclude certain evidence, prosecutors told the judge they would not show sonogram photos of Wallen’s fetus, or Wallen’s medical records.

Tessier’s public defender Allen Wolf had also argued that presenting DNA paternity testing would be inflammatory but was willing to stipulate that testing determined Tessier was the father of Wallen’s unborn child.

Trial begins Sept. 4, and is expected to last 10 days.

McCarthy has said he intends to seek life with no possibility of parole.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
allen wolf john mccarthy kris stiles ks kuts Latest News Laura Wallen Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News neal augenstein tyler tessier
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500