Md. fishing tournament founder on hook after tie-breaker rule

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 5:45 pm 08/13/2018 05:45pm
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A ruling to determine the winner in a Maryland fishing tournament has cast the event president in a tough spot.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports two white marlins caught at the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland, last weekend each weighed 83 pounds. But a ruling which awards the title to the fish that isn’t gaffed, or on a hook, meant the difference between $2.6 million for the winner and $130,000 for the runner-up.

Tournament founder and president Jim Matsko said when a lot of money is involved, people get upset.

Boat captain Jake Hiles of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who lost to a boat from Morehead City, North Carolina, called the rule “archaic.” Hiles also suggested using digital scales, but Matsko said a breeze could affect the scales.

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
