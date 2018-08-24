Baltimore man dead after I-95 motorcycle crash in Md.

A motorcycle crash on I-95 in Maryland left one man dead and another injured Friday morning.

David Yurchak, 70, of Baltimore, was killed in the 4 a.m. incident.

He was riding a 2017 BMW motorcycle.

Another man, who was not identified, was injured and is being treated.

Police think the second man was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle.

The incident happened on southbound 95, before exit 47.

It is still being investigated.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

