2 killed in small plane crash in Carroll Co.

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Two people have died Saturday after a small plane crashed in Carroll County, Maryland, police said.

They have been identified as 62-year-old pilot Michael Kilpatrick, of New Windsor, Maryland, and 56-year-old passenger Robert Johnson, of Woodsboro, Maryland.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday, shortly after takeoff from a private air strip, Maryland State Police said. First responders were called to the 1200 block of Baugher Road in Westminster.

The pilot and a passenger were the only people on board.

The aircraft was a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single-engine plane. It was located in an open field.

Federal aviation officials have been notified of the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

