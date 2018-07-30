202
Man killed after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Lexington Park

By Valerie Bonk July 30, 2018 6:36 am 07/30/2018 06:36am
WASHINGTON — A man was killed after his motorcycle collided into a SUV in Lexington Park, Maryland Sunday night, according the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 6:48 p.m. to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park to find an SUV and a motorcycle in the roadway, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Toyota Highlander driven by Kevin James Wolfe, 51, of Leonardtown, was struck by a 2004 Suzuki GSX R1000 motorcycle operated by William Antonio Briscoe, 31, of Lexington Park, the release said.

Briscoe was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road and failed to stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection of FDR Boulevard, according to the release.

Briscoe collided with the Toyota which was crossing the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road through a green traffic light, deputies said.

Briscoe was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wolfe and two juvenile passengers suffered non life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Deputies said that witness accounts at the scene indicate speed and failure to obey the traffic light contributed to the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at 301 475-4200 extension 8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

