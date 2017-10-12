201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Maryland pledges 'biggest incentive…

Maryland pledges ‘biggest incentive offer in the state’s history’ to lure Amazon HQ2

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 12, 2017 11:02 pm 10/12/2017 11:02pm
Share

Top Maryland officials are preparing to offer Amazon.com Inc. a massive, historic tax incentive package if the retailer moves its second headquarters to the state.

“It will be the biggest incentive offer in the state’s history by a mile,” said Douglass Mayer, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, who declined to reveal details of the incentive package, citing competition from other states.

As the final days tick away for the deadline to send a proposal to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to locate its second headquarters away from Seattle, the hype is growing for hundreds of cities and states, Maryland included.

Already, the state has invested more than $50 million in tax incentives for two Amazon distribution centers in Baltimore and Cecil County. Another package totaling at least $16.2 million is awaiting a deal under negotiation in Baltimore County at the former Sparrows Point steel mill site.

In total, Amazon has netted $1.24 billion in taxpayer backed incentives across the U.S., a special report…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
amazon headquarters Business & Finance Latest News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands flee as fires rage in California

Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying homes and businesses and sending an estimated 20,000 people on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest