Maryland pledges ‘biggest incentive offer in the state’s history’ to lure Amazon HQ2

Top Maryland officials are preparing to offer Amazon.com Inc. a massive, historic tax incentive package if the retailer moves its second headquarters to the state.

“It will be the biggest incentive offer in the state’s history by a mile,” said Douglass Mayer, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, who declined to reveal details of the incentive package, citing competition from other states.

As the final days tick away for the deadline to send a proposal to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to locate its second headquarters away from Seattle, the hype is growing for hundreds of cities and states, Maryland included.

Already, the state has invested more than $50 million in tax incentives for two Amazon distribution centers in Baltimore and Cecil County. Another package totaling at least $16.2 million is awaiting a deal under negotiation in Baltimore County at the former Sparrows Point steel mill site.

In total, Amazon has netted $1.24 billion in taxpayer backed incentives across the U.S., a special report…