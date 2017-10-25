Hogan announces $50M to deploy smart traffic signals

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is getting smarter traffic signals.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday a $50 million plan to deploy a system that uses real-time traffic conditions and computer software to adjust the timing of traffic signals.

The Hogan administration says it will ease congestion for about 700,000 drivers a day on 14 major corridors. Three of them are in Anne Arundel County, two are in Baltimore County and three are in Charles County. Harford and Prince George’s counties will each get smart signals in two corridors. Howard and Montgomery counties will get signals in one corridor each.

14 Smart Signal Corridor Routes:

MD 2 Anne Arundel County – Annapolis – Annapolis Harbor Center to Tarragon Lane

MD 2 Anne Arundel County – Brooklyn Park – Hammonds Lane to 11th Avenue

MD 3 Anne Arundel County – Crofton – MD 450 to St. Stephens Church Road

MD 139 Baltimore County – Towson – Kenilworth Avenue to I-695 Outer Loop Ramp

US 40 Baltimore County – Catonsville – Coleridge Road to Nuwood Drive

MD 5 Business Charles County – Waldorf – Post Office Drive to US 301

MD 228 Charles County – Waldorf – Western Parkway to US 301

US 301 Charles County to Prince George’s – Waldorf Area – Chadds Ford Drive to MD 227

US 1 Business Harford County – Belair – Tollgate Road to Atwood Road

MD 22 Harford County – Aberdeen -Technology Way to North Rogers Street/US 40 Ramp

US 1 Howard County – Jessup/Elkridge – Montgomery Road to MD 175

US 301 Prince George’s County – Bowie – Excalibur Road to Governor’s Bridge Road

MD 202 Prince George’s County – Landover – McCormick Drive to Arena Drive

MD 108 Montgomery County – Olney – MD 182 to Volunteer Drive

The governor says it’s the second phase of his traffic-relief plan. Last month, he announced a $9 billion plan to add four lanes to I-270, I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

