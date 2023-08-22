Live Radio
Home » Marine Corps Marathon » Marine Corps Marathon 2023…

Marine Corps Marathon 2023 runners: Share your stories with WTOP

August 22, 2023, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Runners start the 44th Marine Corps Marathon, in Arlington, Va., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP/Jose Luis Magana)
Over 23,000 runners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 63 countries are now registered to run the 48th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) on October 29 in Arlington, Virginia and our nation’s capital.

WTOP wants to know why you’re planning to run and what is motivating you to train for this event. WTOP will choose some of these stories to feature in an upcoming on-air and online special report. If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

In the meantime, check out some of WTOP’s features on past runners.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up