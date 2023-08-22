Marine Corps Marathon 2023 runners: Share your stories with WTOP

The 2023 Marine Corps Marathon is back, and we want to know why you're running. WTOP is looking for Marine Corps Marathon runners to feature in an upcoming special report. Submit your story today!

Over 23,000 runners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 63 countries are now registered to run the 48th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) on October 29 in Arlington, Virginia and our nation’s capital.

WTOP wants to know why you’re planning to run and what is motivating you to train for this event. WTOP will choose some of these stories to feature in an upcoming on-air and online special report. If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

