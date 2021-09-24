Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
In-person Marine Corps Marathon canceled for 2nd year

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 11:16 AM

Organizers of the Marine Corps Marathon say the race — scheduled for late next month — has been canceled, citing “security and safety precautions.”

It’s the second year in a row a “live” version of the marathon has been canceled. Last year, the race was virtual-only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After exhausting all possibilities, the opportunity to safely operate and execute a live event is just not feasible at this time,” said Rick Nealis, director of Marine Corps Marathon Organization.

“Though we had high hopes to welcome home our running community this October, we are excited to still be able to celebrate the 46th running of “The People’s Marathon” virtually.”

A news release Friday said the entire weekend of race events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31 is canceled, and the race will instead operate as a virtual race.

The virtual race, along with the a MCM 50K and MCM 10K, must be completed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10.

For runners who have already signed up to run, further instructions and a link to the registration change form will be sent to the email address on file.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

