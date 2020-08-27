CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Marine Corps Marathon runners: Share your stories with WTOP

August 27, 2020, 9:09 AM

The 2020 Marine Corps Marathon weekend is a virtual-only event due to public health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. But that won’t stop thousands of people from running with purpose and finishing with pride.

The race and its related events were scheduled for Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 in Arlington, Virginia, and D.C. This year, they have shifted to all virtual events that must be completed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10, which is the birthday of the Marine Corps.

Although things may be different this year without the events physically taking place, WTOP wants to know why you’re planning to run and what is motivating you to train through the pandemic. WTOP will choose some of these stories to feature in an upcoming on-air and online special report. If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

