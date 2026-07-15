Loudoun County could remove burned-out skeleton of home owned by man charged in 2025 deadly arson

The Board of Supervisors will consider an ordinance that would allow the county to tear down the burned-out skeleton of the home owned by the man charged with setting the fire.

The townhome, at 20703 Riptide Square in Sterling, Virginia, was where the arson took place in October 2025 that killed Madelaine Akers. (Courtesy Loudoun County Board of Supervisors) The townhome, at 20703 Riptide Square in Sterling, Virginia, was where the arson took place in October 2025 that killed Madelaine Akers. (Courtesy Loudoun County Board of Supervisors) Loudoun County, Virginia, could take a step Wednesday toward demolishing what neighbors say is a daily reminder of the deadly October 2025 townhome arson that killed Madelaine Akers.

The Board of Supervisors will consider an ordinance that would allow the county to tear down the burned-out skeleton of the home owned by the man charged with setting the fire.

Jacob Bogatin is scheduled to go on trial in September, charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Earlier this year, neighbors on Riptide Square, in the Lowes Island neighborhood, told WTOP that they had grown weary and frustrated by “the daily reminder of the arson and loss of life” they continued to see and smell.

The townhome at 20703 Riptide Square, where Akers lived, was removed promptly. However, the severely damaged homes flanking Akers’ home — including the home at 20701 Riptide Square, which is owned by Bogatin and his wife — remained standing.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider an ordinance that would give the county the option to demolish Bogatin’s home, after several county agencies determined the remaining structure might endanger the public health or safety of neighbors.

The staff report ahead of Wednesday’s meeting doesn’t mention Bogatin by name, but recommends the supervisors adopt the ordinance, which “requires the property owner to remove the structure, and gives County staff the authority to remove the structure should the owner fail to do so after reasonable notice” of at least 30 days.

The estimated cost to demolish and remove the remaining structure is between $50,000 and $150,000, according to the staff report. If the county initially paid to tear down 20701 Riptide Square, it would be authorized to place a lien, which allows the county “to recover its accrued costs when the Property is sold, or the owner satisfies the lien.”

Growing list of charges against Bogatin

Court records show Bogatin is scheduled to stand trial for murder and arson, starting on Aug. 24.

As WTOP first reported, when Bogatin was arrested, he had another serious crime hanging over his head for decades — one in which his co-defendant has been identified as a powerful Russian organized crime boss.

According to federal court records, in 2002, Bogatin and three other men were indicted in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on charges of mail fraud, money laundering, false filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, as well as Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization conspiracy counts, which are often used in organized crime prosecutions.

The case in Pennsylvania never went to trial because Bogatin’s three co-defendants fled and have been declared fugitives to this day.

One co-defendant, Semion Mogilevich, has been identified by the U.S. Department of State as “a transnational organized crime boss … operating from Russia” and other countries.

In 2003, Bogatin was released on a $1 million bond. Over the next few years, conditions of home confinement and electronic monitoring were reduced. Court records in his local case say Bogatin moved to Loudoun County 17 years ago.

Since his arrest on Oct. 28, 2025, Bogatin has amassed several new charges.

In April of this year, he was charged by federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania with four counts of theft of government money.

Earlier this month, he was charged with assault and battery in connection with an altercation with another inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. The other inmate was also charged in the incident.

And, on Monday, July 13, Bogatin and his wife were indicted for attempting to receive money under false pretenses by filing insurance claims for items that were lost in the fire. Loudoun County prosecutors say the items had been stored elsewhere.

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