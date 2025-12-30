3 Maryland men charged with stealing millions in copper materials linked to organized crime, deputies say

Three men living in College Park, Maryland, have been arrested in a major copper wire theft ring operating in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests following an eight-month investigation that uncovered widespread construction site thefts resulting in $3 million in losses — mostly in Loudoun County.

Sheriff Michael Chapman said the men are linked to an international organized crime group.

“They’re a group out of Romania,” Chapman said. “They’ll commit the crime, cash out, travel back to their home country and try and get out of town as fast as they can.”

The incidence of copper wire theft is frequent in the U.S., fueled by the high price of metal. Criminals can sell the material to scrap yards for a good price. But stealing the wire is dangerous. Many have been electrocuted trying to steal copper wire, and serious damage can be done to important infrastructure in the process.

The suspects are identified as Alexandru Constantin, 43, Cristinel Petrovici, 38, and Robert Ciucur, 29. Loudoun County deputies, working in partnership with the Maryland State Police, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Army Criminal Investigation Division, carried out the operation.

“We’re just happy we were able to identify this group,” said Chapman, adding the investigation is ongoing. “There are still some that look as though they are related to this Romanian organized crime group. We are hoping we can turn up even additional thefts that occurred from this group.”

Each man faces charges of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, with the possibility of additional charges as the investigation continues.

LCSO is urging anyone with information to contact 703‑777‑1021, or submit anonymous tips to Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703‑777‑1919, or on the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

