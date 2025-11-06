Judge postpones sentencing for propane tech found guilty in deadly Sterling explosion

Sentencing for the propane technician found responsible in the Sterling, Virginia, home explosion that killed a firefighter has been delayed.

Sentencing for the propane technician found responsible in the Sterling, Virginia, home explosion that killed a firefighter has been delayed after a motion from his attorney to either set aside his conviction or grant him a new trial.

Roger Bentley was found guilty in July of involuntary manslaughter in the February 2024 home explosion that killed volunteer firefighter Trevor Brown.

Bentley was working for Southern States Cooperative when he traveled to the home on Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling. Another technician had smelled propane while partially filling the underground propane tank used to heat a pool.

Prosecutors told jurors in closing arguments that Bentley’s “actions and failures to act” caused the Feb. 16, 2024, explosion that killed Brown and injured 14 others.

After Bentley arrived on the property, he told the homeowner that it “was no big deal” and advised the homeowners to not call the fire department, according to prosecutors.

After the odor persisted, the homeowners called the fire department, and while the firefighters were inside, the deadly explosion occurred.

The defense had told jurors Bentley didn’t know there was a propane leak, despite taking measurements in the area. According to the defense, the homeowners never told Bentley about the leak.

Prosecutors have until Dec. 19 to respond to the motion. Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman scheduled the next hearing in the case for Jan. 22, during which attorneys will argue the motion’s points.

On top of the involuntary manslaughter conviction, Bentley was also found guilty on three misdemeanor fire code violations. He faces a maximum penalty of 13 years in prison.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.