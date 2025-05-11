Loudoun Co. public schools look to control use of AI in classrooms

The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, will review a policy that looks to govern how students and teachers use artificial intelligence.

A policy aimed at regulating the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms advanced past the Loudoun County Public Schools Curriculum & Instruction Committee last Wednesday, moving forward now to the full school board for review and adoption.

The Use of Artificial Intelligence policy, Policy 5430, would regulate the use of AI by the Virginia county’s students and teachers on schoolwork. Under the policy, only approved generative AI programs can be used in student instruction or for completing student work.

In response to feedback from the Special Education Advisory Committee on a draft proposed in April, an amendment was added prohibiting teachers from relying solely on generative AI for grading or course design without review of a teacher or staff member.

The Special Education Advisory Committee also recommended the creation of an AI Ethics Board that would include a representative of the disability community to further define the policy.

In a public comment section of Wednesday’s meeting, teacher Andrea Weiskopf expressed concern with the policy’s lack of transparency in place for students.

“It’s obvious that no one in here has ever been gaslit by a student pretending that they didn’t use AI,” Weiskopf said.

“I am concerned that it says teachers are supposed to have transparency, but students are not. I would also like to see that students should only be using it under teacher direction.”

In response, Committee Chair Lauren Shernoff and others voted to add an amendment stating students must “be transparent about how and why they’re using generative AI to support their own learning,” before voting to move forward.

The policy will be reviewed annually to keep up with the changing landscape, according to the school board.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.