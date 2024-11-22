Longtime Loudoun Co. educator honored with President’s Volunteer Service Award

Loudoun County schools’ director for Family and Community Engagement Renée Dawson was honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Loudoun County schools’ Director for Family and Community Engagement Renée Dawson.(Courtesy Loudoun County Public Schools) Loudoun County schools’ Director for Family and Community Engagement Renée Dawson.(Courtesy Loudoun County Public Schools) As principal of Brambleton Middle School in Ashburn, Virginia, Renée Dawson worked with teachers and staff to figure out how to acknowledge the 9/11 attacks.

Working with between 1,500 and 1,700 students, Dawson spearheaded a schoolwide day of service for that purpose. It was tied to the curriculum, and families and community members were involved.

Dawson also started a first responders event that she’d host every year as a principal. She viewed it as a way to give back to school resource officers and other first responders, “who do so much for all of us,” she said.

Now, in a new role as Loudoun County schools’ director for family and community engagement, Dawson is collecting and reviewing feedback from students and parents to help keep them engaged and involved.

Dawson has worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal over a two-decade span, and is now getting honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award celebrates volunteers whose dedication has a lasting impact on the communities they serve, according to an LCPS news release.

Alongside the award, in a letter signed by President Joe Biden, he wrote, “I know I am not alone in recognizing that those who are willing to step up and volunteer in service of community and country are essential to the ongoing work of forming our more perfect union.”

“You do the work that you do when you serve and volunteer, you don’t do it for that part,” Dawson said of the honor. “Obviously, I’m honored and incredibly humbled to have been considered and thought of and nominated for this.”

Dawson’s new position, which she started last summer, is focused on connecting families and finding creative ways for them to be involved, she said.

She’s been reviewing survey data, and has learned that parents want timely and accurate information from the school division.

“They want it relevant and in their preferred language,” Dawson said. “So that’s important. They want to be heard, so actively listening and valuing our family perspectives is really important.”

Dawson is helping plan a Family Academy for early next year, during which parents will be able to attend sessions spanning various topics, such as how to navigate the online ParentVUE service.

“We want to make sure that they’re signing up for things that they’re interested in learning about, that can help them support their student,” Dawson said.

She also builds relationships with the school division’s community partners and is the primary liaison to families and those partners.

The concept of giving to others and volunteering, Dawson said, “is something that is intrinsically important to me.”

“This award is a testament to her impact, and it shines a light on the invaluable role that committed leaders play in fostering a supportive, engaged community,” Superintendent Aaron Spence said. “Such recognition not only honors Mrs. Dawson’s contributions, but also inspires all of us to continue building a positive and inclusive environment for every student and family in LCPS.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.