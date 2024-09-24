After 102 animals seized in Loudoun Co., leaders of animal rescue group plead guilty to animal cruelty

A total of 70 dogs, 28 cats, two rabbits and two parakeets were seized from the homes of an animal rescue group in western Loudoun County after a monthslong investigation. Two group leaders were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Three members of a now-defunct Loudoun County, Virginia, animal rescue group have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, after more than 100 animals were seized.

In June 2023, the leaders of the Luck of the Irish Animal Rescue in western Loudoun County were arrested after a monthslong investigation. A total of 70 dogs, 28 cats, two rabbits and two parakeets were seized from the homes of the group’s leaders Nicole Metz and Kimberly Hall.

Loudoun County Animal Services said the animals were kept in filthy conditions, and some were malnourished.

On Monday, Metz and Hall each pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in circuit court as part of a plea agreement, which resulted in the dismissal of other similar charges. Hall’s son, Alex, also pleaded guilty to three counts.

The statutory maximum penalty in Virginia for each misdemeanor count is one year in jail.

Court records show two previous plea agreements had been rejected by two judges, who later recused themselves.

“Two prior plea agreements that were rejected included suspended jail time,” Metz’s defense attorney Edward Nuttall tells WTOP. “Both judges indicated they would need to hear more evidence before accepting a plea.”

Judge James Plowman will hear arguments and decide whether jail is appropriate when the three are sentenced Oct. 24.

