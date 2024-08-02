5 dead dogs, 19 others found in ‘tragic,’ ‘unsafe’ conditions at Loudoun Co. training facility

When Loudon County Animal Services officers arrived at a boarding facility, they found five dead dogs and 19 others "in a situation that would best be described as a risk to their life, health or safety," said Nina Stively, director of Animal Services for Loudon County.

A photo of the conditions dogs were kept in at a Middleburg, Virginia, dog training facility. (Courtesy Loudoun County Animal Services) A photo of the conditions dogs were kept in at a Middleburg, Virginia, dog training facility. (Courtesy Loudoun County Animal Services) A report from someone concerned about the welfare of animals on a property on Sam Fred Road in Middleburg, Virginia, last week led to a disturbing discovery.

When Loudon County Animal Services officers arrived at the home, they found five dead dogs and 19 others “in a situation that would best be described as a risk to their life, health or safety,” said Nina Stively, director of Animal Services for Loudon County.

Stively described it as a “really tragic situation.”

“There is an open investigation to really understand how things got to this point,” said Stively. “Typically, when animals are deceased in an environment, this would be evidence that the situation had been going on for a prolonged period of time.”

The property is linked to the “White Columns K-9” dog training business, and another Facebook account listed as “White Columns Australian Shepherds” suggests that Australian Shepherds had been bred and sold at the address.

Stively said the home was also apparently used as a boarding facility.

In both cases, Stively told WTOP that Animal Services could find no record of the necessary permits or licenses for either a breeding or kennel business. Kennel facilities not only need to be licensed in Loudon County, but also have to be located in areas zoned for boarding animals.

“This facility was not licensed as a kennel,” said Stively.

For now, the surviving animals remain in the care of Loudon County Animal Services, but Stively said because several were microchipped, officers were able to determine that some of the animals had been boarded at the home as recently as the past week.

Stively said while the case is under investigation, the surviving dogs and five other cats will be held by the department until a court date tied to their custody is held on Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

The animals can’t be reunited with their owners until the court appearance, but Stively said, “We are eager to get them back to their families for sure.”

No charges have been filed in the case.

While the investigation continues, Stively said, her agency is asking people who may have sold dogs to or adopted dogs from the owner of the facility to contact them. Humane Officers also want to talk to anyone who may have boarded their dogs at the property.

Anyone with information can call (703) 777-0406 and speak with a Humane Law Enforcement Officer. You can also send an email to animals@loudon.gov.

