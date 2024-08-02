Victims identified in shooting near Sterling office complex

Two people are dead after an early morning shooting near an office complex in Sterling, Virginia, deputies said.

Two people are dead after an early morning shooting near an office complex in Sterling, Virginia, deputies said.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for an argument inside an apartment complex in the 21000 block of Huntington Square.

Deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds along a wooden fence of an adjacent office park on Ridgetop Circle when they arrived.

Both people — later identified as 22-year-olds Mijal Conejero-Romera, of Sterling, and Diego Alexander Woollett, of Arlington — were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The preliminary investigation shows that after the argument happened inside the complex, Conejero-Romera and Woollett walked around the fence to where the shooting took place.

Deputies are still looking for suspects. Authorities believe that it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office or call Detective Grimsley at (703) 777-1021 as their investigation is ongoing.

Below is where the shooting took place:

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this story.

