Ladies Board fulfills $1.2 million pledge to Inova Loudoun Hospital

The Ladies Board has fulfilled its $1.2 million pledge to Inova Loudoun Hospital, marking the single largest gift in The Ladies Board’s 112-year history.

The funds have supported a variety of needs throughout the hospital, including patient programs and services, staff education and clinical equipment, according to a news release. The latest round of funding will provide support for Life with Cancer’s Loudoun Pediatric Program, OB/GYN equipment and midwife training for the Inova Cares for Women–Lansdowne, a simulation model for clinical training and support in other critical areas.

“This significant contribution reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the hospital and enhancing the quality of care for our community,” said Ro Robinson-Berner, president of The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital. “I am grateful for all of The Ladies Board members, associates and our wonderful community supporters who donate, volunteer and shop with us. Together we were able to achieve this significant pledge.”

Susan Carroll, president of Inova Loudoun, said The Ladies Board has been crucial in supporting the hospital’s work. “They are a shining example of the profound difference we can make when we come together to support one another.”

In recognition of their generosity, the hospital has named two new spaces in honor of The Ladies Board: the education center and a healing garden next to the new patient tower.