Honks of hope: How a Northern Virginia community is supporting a brave car enthusiast

Northern Virginia car enthusiasts will gather this weekend in support of a man living with cerebral palsy and battling liver cancer.

Samantha Tunador wrote this in a June 5 post on Facebook. The post was about her 52-year-old brother Alex Scott.

Scott is living with cerebral palsy and currently battling liver cancer. When he had to begin hospice for end-of-life care, his sister Samantha knew she wanted to find a special way to pay tribute to her brother.

Samantha shared on Facebook that Scott cannot walk or talk. “He … has only cried a few times in his life and is obsessed with cool cars and airplanes.”

He “loves cars and anything that moves, basically,” said his nephew, Evin Tunador.

Samantha’s post asked the Northern Virginia community: “Do you have a cool car or know a car club in the Loudoun County, Leesburg, Virginia area? Alex lives on a quiet street and has a half circle driveway. If during the daytime hours 8 a.m. -8 p.m., would you consider doing a drive by and maybe a beep beep?” The post continued on, “I can’t think of a better way to bring him joy…”

Scott’s mother, Helena Talbot, took a video of the first day the cars drove by her son’s windows. “He (was) very excited to see the cars and it was like all of a sudden sitting up and being very aware and laughing about it.”

“He’s like, is it car time? Is it car time? He’s pointing out the window. It’s one of the things he can do is point his hand toward a given direction. And he gets very excited,” Evin said.

Already, the post and hashtag #AlexLovesCars have caught the attention of car groups and more around the area. Blair’s Towing & Recovering, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, ECHO Works and a 1972 British Triumph Stag have all driven by Scott’s Leesburg Health Services Home, honking and waving.

On Friday night, several car clubs are scheduled to drive by.

On Saturday, Loudoun Volunteer Rescue, the Local Mustang Club, Craftsman Auto and Leesburg’s Ion Skate Center are all expected to visit.

On Sunday, Leesburg police are expected to participate and help with traffic.

All are welcome to drive by. The family asks that those who come at 2 p.m. not honk because that is a nap hour for Scott. Additionally, they ask if the blinds to the windows are closed so as to not honk.

“His bedroom is on the front of his house,” located at 262 Masons Lane SE, Leesburg, “so he can look out the window. He gets so excited to see one of our cars pull up.”

The group home cannot except any food items or gifts or let anybody inside. The family is invited anyone to feel free to come between June 7 to June 16 to “spread out that joy for him over a few weeks,” Evin told WTOP.

And if you have one: “Old Jaguars are probably his favorite.”

