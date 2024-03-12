Fetus discovered in pond in Leesburg, police say

The body of what authorities call a late-term fetus was discovered in a pond in Leesburg, Virginia, Monday.

“The investigation is being treated with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity,” Leesburg police said in a news release.

Police said the fetus was discovered by a community member in a pond behind Park Gate Drive NE in Leesburg. The fetus was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia for an autopsy.

“This is a deeply tragic situation,” said Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat in a statement. “We urge anyone with information to come forward, not just for the sake of the investigation, but also to ensure that those in need are provided appropriate medical attention and services.”

The nonemergency police number is 703-771-4500. The anonymous tip line is 703-443-TIPS.

“Confidentiality will be respected, and any information provided will be handled with the utmost discretion,” the police news release stated.

Police said no further details would be provided at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

Virginia has “Safe Haven” laws that allow a parent to safely surrender an unharmed infant who is 30 days or younger at a specific location, including hospitals and some fire stations. More information is available online.

