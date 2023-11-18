Loudoun Co. to launch emergency eviction assistance program

The Virginia county earmarked $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to help those on the verge of eviction pay their rent and any eviction-related costs.

Residents of Loudoun County, Virginia, struggling to pay rent will be able to apply for emergency eviction assistance starting Monday at noon.

Loudoun County said residents can apply for the assistance by submitting an online prescreening application to the nonprofit Loudoun Cares.

The goal of the one-time eviction assistance program is to help those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic handle financial challenges. The county said that they have earmarked $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to help those on the verge of eviction pay their rent and any eviction-related costs.

Loudoun Cares will manage the program, review applications and make financial aid recommendations.

The county said applicants must have experienced COVID-19-related economic impact, have Loudoun County resident status, a valid lease agreement, earnings of less than 80% of the area median income and a current eviction notice. The applicant’s landlord must also provide an IRS W-9 form and agree to participate in the program, the county said in its release.

The eviction assistance program will close on Jan. 31, 2024, or sooner if funds are depleted.