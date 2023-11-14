Live Radio
Loudoun Co. correctional deputy accused of touching inmate inappropriately, delivering vape pen

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 14, 2023, 8:16 AM

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, correctional deputy is accused of inappropriately touching an inmate during a search and then delivering a vape pen to the same inmate.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that Yesenia Jusino Ramos, 43, of Pennsylvania, has been charged with sexual battery and “delivering an article to an inmate” at the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said that between Aug. 8 to 13, she touched the inmate inappropriately and delivered a vape.

The inmate, whose identity is not being released, is no longer incarcerated.

Jusino Ramos, who has been with the sheriff’s office since Jan. 22, 2022, was placed on administrative leave and later fired from the office on Sept. 30.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

WTOP has reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional details.

