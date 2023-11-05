Gunfire strikes home, vehicle near elementary school in Sterling

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire in Sterling.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire in Sterling, Virginia.

It said deputies responded to reports of bullets striking a home in the 21000 block of Leatherleaf Circle around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

As deputies examined the scene, a vehicle in the 46900 block of Community Plaza — about a third of a mile away — was also found to have been struck by a bullet, according to a news release.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

Both locations are within seven-tenths of a mile from Rolling Ridge Elementary School.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office requested that anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the shootings to contact Det. R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021 with any information.

People with information who prefer to remain anonymous are asked to contact Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

A map of the area is below.