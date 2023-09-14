Report: Where Loudoun Co. schools fell short in handling of sexual assaults by same student

Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia took an "overly narrow view" of its Title IX responsibilities, according to the findings of a third-party review of how the school system handled two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021.

A lectern at the Loudoun County School Board is seen in this WTOP file photo.(WTOP/Michelle Basch)

A lectern at the Loudoun County School Board is seen in this WTOP file photo.(WTOP/Michelle Basch)

A judge ruled that the report be made public Thursday, after the school system argued it was covered under attorney-client privilege and should not be shared with the public.

After the first sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School on May 28, 2021, the school system shouldn’t have delayed its Title IX complaint investigation after the first incident, despite the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office suggesting it do so, the report said.

Loudoun County schools, according to the report, also should have conducted a threat assessment of the student responsible after the first assault. The same student was involved in a second incident at Broad Run High School on Oct. 6, 2021.

The school system has drawn scrutiny for its handling of the incidents, which ultimately led to Superintendent Scott Ziegler being fired.

In a statement, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said the root of his investigation into the school system was to “uncover the truth and provide answers to millions of concerned Virginians.”

He said the report was paid for by taxpayers, and both “Virginians” and the county board of supervisors wanted it released, despite the school board’s objection.

“I’m pleased today that the court granted my motion to unseal the report. While this should have been made public in the very beginning, it is nevertheless a victory for transparency, accountability, and parents everywhere,” Miyares said.

The Loudoun County School Board said in a statement that it maintains its stance.

“While the School Board maintains that the report is subject to the attorney-client privilege, is attorney work product, and contains sensitive information pertaining to identifiable students, it believes it is in the interest of the families of Loudoun not to contest this ruling,” the school board said.

The school board said that it has taken “significant actions” since the assaults in 2021, including personnel, organizational and policy changes, among others.

“The Board is dedicated to continuing to work with families and the larger LCPS community to address concerns, continuously improve, and rebuild trust,” stated School Board Chair Ian Serotkin.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

