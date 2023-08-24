It’s back to school for Loudoun County students

Students in Loudoun County schools will be slogging their backpacks Thursday and returning to school for two days before the weekend.

Students in Loudoun County, Virginia, schools will be slogging their backpacks Thursday and returning to school for two days before the weekend.

The Loudoun County Public Schools system, which has an enrollment of more than 83,000 students, has been making headlines since 2021, in the wake of two sexual assault cases involving the same student. This led to a federal Title IX investigation of the school system and a grand jury report that found Loudoun County schools mishandled the two highly scrutinized cases and resulted in the firing of former Superintendent Scott Ziegler.

New Superintendent Aaron Spence officially starts on Sept. 1, one week after school starts.

This year, school resource officers will be trained on trauma-informed policing tactics and interview techniques designed specifically to better help students who are potentially sexually assaulted or who are victims of domestic abuse.

Students in other Northern Virginia schools, including Fairfax and Prince William counties, Alexandria and Manassas, returned to school on Monday. Arlington students return to school on Aug. 28.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

